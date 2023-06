Mike and Richie break down the latest in Rutgers basketball transfer portal news, starting with a target identified recently in former Temple G Jeremiah Williams (0:30). They then discuss a transfer portal target who's currently on campus in former Marist and Hartford G Austin Williams (6:00). They close the portal discussion by talking about another target the staff has identified in former Army G Jalen Rucker (13:00).

They then move on to the class of 2025 recruiting to discuss recent visitor and offeree in Corsley Edwards Jr (17:30) before drawing our contest winners (22:00).