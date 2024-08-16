Mike and Richie preview Rutgers football's scrimmage No. 2 (2:00) and Richie gives some recruiting updates/ranking updates that Rivals just released (6:30).

They then welcome Knight Watch host and longtime poster Larry Krayn to the show to discuss how he became a Rutgers fan, how he started his show and how the Knight Report podcast came to be (16:30). They close the show by diving into the Rutgers football schedule to discuss how the structure of the schedule really benefits Rutgers (29:45).