TKR Pod: Scrimmage Preview, Rankings Update + Larry Krayn join the show!
Mike and Richie preview Rutgers football's scrimmage No. 2 (2:00) and Richie gives some recruiting updates/ranking updates that Rivals just released (6:30).
They then welcome Knight Watch host and longtime poster Larry Krayn to the show to discuss how he became a Rutgers fan, how he started his show and how the Knight Report podcast came to be (16:30). They close the show by diving into the Rutgers football schedule to discuss how the structure of the schedule really benefits Rutgers (29:45).
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
