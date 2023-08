Mike and Richie break down everything HC Greg Schiano had to say in the Northwestern game-week presser (0:30).

They then dive into the hype Rutgers' basketball assistant coach Marlon "Smoke" Williamson has been receiving by the national media recently (9:45). They close with five great listener voicemails (14:30).

If you would like to submit a voicemail for a future episode, use this link: https://www.speakpipe.com/RutgersRivals