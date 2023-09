Mike is joined by Rutgers beat reporter Craig Epstein to go over everything they saw from #Rutgers 36-7 victory against #Temple this past Saturday. They break down the offensive, defensive and special teams' performances, along with players who stood out and what to take as positives/negatives from Saturday's game.

They also look ahead to some future opponents on the schedule and discuss which B1G opponents have impressed them or look worse than expected this year.