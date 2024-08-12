PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1GWjBUTlM3NkM0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

TKR Pod: Rutgers Football Scrimmage No. 1 Report!

Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
Rutgers.Rivals.com

Mike and Richie break down everything that Schiano said following Saturday's first scrimmage of Rutgers football training camp (2:00) before discussing the latest football recruiting news (23:15).

They then discuss the Rutgers Olympians who medaled at the 2024 Paris Olympics (27:30) and update the Knight and Day giveaway (32:00).

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING


Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXkgKjsgZW5jcnlwdGVkLW1lZGlhICo7 IGZ1bGxzY3JlZW4gKjsgY2xpcGJvYXJkLXdyaXRlIiBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0i MCIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNzUiIHN0eWxlPSJ3aWR0aDoxMDAlO21heC13aWR0aDo2 NjBweDtvdmVyZmxvdzpoaWRkZW47YmFja2dyb3VuZDp0cmFuc3BhcmVudDsi IHNhbmRib3g9ImFsbG93LWZvcm1zIGFsbG93LXBvcHVwcyBhbGxvdy1zYW1l LW9yaWdpbiBhbGxvdy1zY3JpcHRzIGFsbG93LXN0b3JhZ2UtYWNjZXNzLWJ5 LXVzZXItYWN0aXZhdGlvbiBhbGxvdy10b3AtbmF2aWdhdGlvbi1ieS11c2Vy LWFjdGl2YXRpb24iIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9lbWJlZC5wb2RjYXN0cy5hcHBs ZS5jb20vdXMvcG9kY2FzdC8vaWQxNTg5MzA4NjE1P2k9MTAwMDY2NTA0ODgx OCZ0aGVtZT1saWdodCI+PC9pZnJhbWU+Cjxicj4KCg==
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzEzbjdOZmp6SXJubUYzczVqeDdPM0oiIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1ZNNFFPSFVabkE4P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

TKR PODCAST IS PRESENTED BY KNIGHT AND DAY APPAREL!

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ALL THE APPAREL TODAY!
CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ALL THE APPAREL TODAY!

Beat the heat this summer with our hot, one of a kind products! With temperatures rising, there's no better time to refresh your wardrobe with cool and stylish summer essentials. Whether you're planning a beach getaway, a picnic in the park, or simply lounging in the yard, we've got you covered. Visit our website today to explore our full range of summer essentials from pool floats and spatulas to bathing suits and tank tops!

Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!

Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh

Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3J1dGdlcnMucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3Rrci1wb2QtcnV0Z2Vycy1mb290YmFsbC1zY3JpbW1hZ2Utbm8t MS1yZXBvcnQtIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0 OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9 IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBv ZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAg ICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsK ICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgp Owo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9z Yi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9 aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZydXRnZXJzLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdGty LXBvZC1ydXRnZXJzLWZvb3RiYWxsLXNjcmltbWFnZS1uby0xLXJlcG9ydC0m YzU9MjAyMjczMzE0MCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=