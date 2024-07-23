Mike and Richie break down the B1G media poll, where Rutgers ranked in the conference and where Rutgers' opponents rank in the poll (2:00). They then discuss everything Schiano said in his media availability (8:00) before closing by previewing Rutgers' big recruiting BBQ this weekend (21:00).

