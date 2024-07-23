TKR Pod: Rutgers Football Big Ten Media Day Recap!
Mike and Richie break down the B1G media poll, where Rutgers ranked in the conference and where Rutgers' opponents rank in the poll (2:00). They then discuss everything Schiano said in his media availability (8:00) before closing by previewing Rutgers' big recruiting BBQ this weekend (21:00).
