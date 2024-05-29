Mike and Richie break down Rutgers Football's upcoming official visit weekend, first going through the five four-star prospects that will be on campus and then highlighting some of the prospects most likely to commit following the visit (2:00). They then play a game of commitment over/under (24:00) before finishing with discussing the recent football schedule changes for the 2024 season (25:45).

Calling all Rutgers students, alumni, and fans! Are you looking for new and unique Rutgers merchandise? Knight and Day Apparel has you covered. From t-shirts and hoodies, to drinkware and pet accessories, Knight and Day focuses on providing the Rutgers Community with exclusive, one of a kind tailgating products! Be sure to check out the links in this podcast's description to our website and social media so you can stay on top of everything Knight and Day, including new merch drops and promotional announcements. Shop now and Keep Choppin!

Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!

Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh

Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo