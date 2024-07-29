Mike and Richie break down a busy weekend in recruiting, with Rutgers landing class of 2025 TE Ben Rothhaar (2:00), class of 2026 Four-Star WR Dyzier Carter (6:00) and class of 2027 TE Connor Winn (12:00). They also discuss a few new big offers for current Rutgers commitments, which could change things in their respective recruitments (16:30).

