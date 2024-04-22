Mike and Richie break down the 2nd scrimmage from the spring for Rutgers football, including the QB, the young WRs and everything else Schiano had to say in his presser (2:30).

They then pivot to hoops and talk Dylan Harper's MVP performance from the Jordan Brand Classic (11:30), what they're hearing following Jadon Jones' visit to RU (20:30), new big man target Felix Okpara (25:00) and preview tomorrow night's conversation with Knights of the Raritan president Jon Newman (32:30).