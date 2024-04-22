TKR Pod: New Portal Big Man Target + Scrimmage No. 2 Recap
Mike and Richie break down the 2nd scrimmage from the spring for Rutgers football, including the QB, the young WRs and everything else Schiano had to say in his presser (2:30).
They then pivot to hoops and talk Dylan Harper's MVP performance from the Jordan Brand Classic (11:30), what they're hearing following Jadon Jones' visit to RU (20:30), new big man target Felix Okpara (25:00) and preview tomorrow night's conversation with Knights of the Raritan president Jon Newman (32:30).
TKR PODCAST IS PRESENTED BY KNIGHT AND DAY APPAREL!
Calling all Rutgers students, alumni, and fans! Are you looking for new and unique Rutgers merchandise? Knight and Day Apparel has you covered. From t-shirts and hoodies, to drinkware and pet accessories, be sure to check Knight and Day out this year at their Rutgers Day booth. From 10 AM to 4 PM, on April 27th, Knight and Day will be selling on College Farm Road with special promotions and discounts. Be sure to check out the links in this podcast's description to stay on top of everything Knight and Day, including new merch drops and promotional announcements. Shop now and Keep Choppin!
Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!
Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3
Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh
Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo
