TKR Pod: Jakarrion Kenan and Canaan Edwards commit to Rutgers Football!
Mike and Richie break down the two latest commitments to Rutgers Football in the class of 2025 in DB Jakarrion Kenan (2:00) and DE Canaan Edwards (9:00).
The basketball team also revealed it's jersey numbers for the 2024-25 season (19:30) and discuss the departure of top assistant Donny Pritzlaff to Columbia (21:00).
