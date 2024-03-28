Next they discuss Princeton's Zach Martini's visit to campus today (23:00), Toledo G Dante Maddox Jr's interest in Rutgers (27:00) and where things stand in big man recruiting (29:30).

Mike and Richie break down everything Rutgers football OC Kirk Ciarrocca said at his presser today along with Richie's discussion with transfer LS Austin Riggs (3:00).They then pivot to hoops portal talk, as Gavin Griffiths announced he is entering the portal (14:00) today.

