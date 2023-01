Mike and Richie are joined by Chris Nalwasky and Craig Epstein to discuss Rutgers' clutch 65-62 win on the road vs Northwestern, to push the Scarlet Knights to 12-5 (4-2) on the year. Cam Spencer once again hit a dagger late 3 pointer to push Rutgers to within a half game of 1st place in the B1G standings. They then preview the upcoming junior day and the Ohio State matchup on Sunday. They also break out the tinfoil hat to discuss some theories.