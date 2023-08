Mike and Richie break down the latest commitment to Rutgers Football from the class of 2024 in Florida running back Edd Guerrier (0:30). They then break down notable quotes/happenings from the start of training camp (6:00).

They then pivot to basketball talk, first with the return of F Oskar Palmquist to Rutgers basketball (16:45), the upcoming international trip and an update on Dylan Harper (19:00).