TKR Pod: 2025 SG Kaden Powers Commits to Rutgers Basketball

in other news
Full Printable 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball schedule with Tip-Off Times
Here's the full Rutgers Scarlet Knights Basketball schedule for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.
Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!
The TKR staff answers all your questions about Rutgers Athletics, recruiting and more.
How Rutgers Football can defeat Wisconsin this weekend
Similar to last week, let's break down this year's Wisconsin Football team on a deeper level.
TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Rutgers Football versus Wisconsin
TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and Wisconsin.
Bowl projections for Rutgers Football following Week Six
Here are the early Bowl projections for Rutgers Football following week six of the college football season.
Mike and Richie break down the commitment of 2025 shooting guard Kaden Powers, how Rutgers Basketball landed him and what he brings to the court (2:00).
