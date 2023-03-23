Rutgers Baseball will hit the road again this weekend as they will take on the UConn Huskies in a three game series, as they hope to keep their winning streak alive which currently sits at three in a row. The Huskies come into this series with a 13-5 record with wins over programs like Cal-Berkley, FAU, Hawaii, Ohio State, San Diego State and a few others. With that being said, here are three UConn Huskies to watch this weeken.

UTILITY DOMINIC FREEBERGER

Graduate student outfielder Dominic Freeberger has been leading the UConn offense this season. He’ll look to continue that trend against the Rutgers pitching staff. Freeberger was a huge Transfer Portal addition for the Huskies. During the 2023 season, Freeberger is slashing .394/.506/.592 with 28 hits, five doubles, three home runs, a team-high 21 RBIs, and a 1.098 OPS. Freeberger is also second on the team in runs scored with 18. The UNC-Asheville transfer will hit in the middle of the Huskies’ offense as he’s one of the best run producers. Keeping Freeberger off the base paths would be a huge help for the Scarlet Knights’ pitching staff.

RHP JACK SULLIVAN

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Jack Sullivan is the Sunday starter for the UCONN Huskies. Sullivan has been UConn's most consistent starting pitcher in the season. He also pitched well in his last outing versus San Diego State. On the season, Sullivan has made four starts. Sullivan has a 3-1 record with a 3.80 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, a .244 opponent batting average, and a 3.4 BB/9. He also has a 2.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The Empire State native was one of Huskies top relief pitchers last season. Sullivan has earned a weekend starting rotation role for the Huskies. Sullivan has a three-pitch mix with a fastball, curveball, and changeup. Sullivan’s fastball sits in the upper-80s and touches 90-91 mph.

1B BEN HUBER