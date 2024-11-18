Three Thoughts on Rutgers Football's 31-17 victory against Maryland

A coaching clinic

Head Coach Greg Schiano and the rest of Rutgers’ staff have taken a lot of flack this season, especially after their four-game losing streak. However, one could argue their performance against the Terrapins (4-6, 1-6) was their best of the season, and that was coming off a 26-19 win against Minnesota without their best playmaker in Kyle Monangai.

“When you win four and then you lose four, that thing could go either way,” Schiano said. “The way they bonded together, I think it’s a defining moment for our team and our program.”

Following five lead changes to start the game, the Scarlet Knights (6-4, 3-4) had the ball at Maryland’s 12-yard line with the chance to kick a chip shot field goal and tie the game at 17 with 5:52 remaining in the third quarter. Schiano decided to forgo the kick though and went for it on 4th-and-2, only to have Athan Kaliakmanis connect with Dymere Miller Miller for six yards before Monangai punched it in from six yards out to give Rutgers a 21-17 lead with 5:14 left. From there, the Scarlet Knights never trailed again and got their first win over Maryland since 2020.

Another offensive display

Rutgers’ offense has found a groove the last two weeks as they not only totaled over 300 yards in both games, but did so with at least 100 yards on the ground. Kaliakmanis tallied at least two touchdowns for the second week in a row and finished 20-for-30 for 238 yards. The Scarlet Knights also moved the sticks, going 6-for-14 on third down and 3-for-3 on fourth.

“It's an amazing feeling,” Kaliakmanis said. “It was awesome, but we know we got more work to do.”

Schiano also credited his offense and Kaliakmanis’ performance.

“The whole offense is getting better,” Schiano added. “Athan is a big part of that.”

Monangai returned to the lineup and led Rutgers’ rushing attack with 25 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns. He also became the first player in program history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since Ray Rice.

The rollercoaster continues

The bye week seemed to do wonders for Rutgers as it looked more like the team from the first half of the season in the last two weeks than the second. It could not have come at a better time for Schiano’s squad as they are bowl-eligible in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2013-14.

“I think every guy in that room would tell you getting to the bowl was not the goal this year, but it’s all relative,” Schiano said. “I’ll never take it for granted.”

The journey is not over yet though as the Scarlet Knights have two games left with a chance to meet what many had as preseason expectations. In a season that has featured more twists and turns than Kingda Ka, Rutgers fans hope they are on more incline.

Rutgers will return to action next Saturday when it faces No. 24 Illinois at noon (ET) on Peacock.