Rutgers Baseball will be back home this weekend and will host Michigan for a three-game series. The Scarlet Knights is looking to get back on track in conference play as they have a 2-4 record so far this year. Now the Wolverines come to Piscataway, New Jersey with a record of 18-14 featuring wins over Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Cal State Fullerton, Penn State, and others. Here are three Michigan to watch this weekend versus Rutgers.

OUTFIELDER JONATHAN KIM

Freshman outfielder Jonathan Kim arrived in Ann Arbor, Michigan last fall and has been one of the offensive leaders for the Wolverines. Kim was one of the top players in his state out of high school. During the 2023 season, Kim is slashing .400/.418/.627 with 30 hits, six doubles, one triple, three home runs, 22 RBIs, and a team-high 1.045 OPS. Kim earned his starting role in the middle of the season and has produced at the dish, The Wisconsin native is a very talented hitter but struggles with plate discipline. In 75 at-bats, Kim has only drawn two walks and was hit by the pitch once. The Rutgers pitching staff might be able to get Kim to chase out of the zone and force weak contact this weekend series.

LHP CONNOR O'HALLORAN

Junior left-handed pitcher Connor O’Halloran has been the Friday starter for the Wolverines’ weekend rotation. O’Halloran has been lights out for Michigan and is one of the top starting pitchers in college baseball. During the 2023 season, O’Halloran has started in eight games. O'Halloran has a 5-1 record with a 1.92 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, a .193 opponent batting average, and 63 strikeouts in 56.1 innings pitched. He also has a 1.9 BB/9 this season. The Canadian native has been very impressive this season. O’Halloran has a three-pitch mix that includes a fastball, slider, and changeup. His fastball sits in the upper-80s and tops out at 91 mph. He also has a plus slider that sits 79-82 mph and has a high spin rate.

2B TED BURTON