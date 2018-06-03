COMMITMENT NEWS: The Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestling team landed a commitment the other day from Air Force Academy Prep School wrestler Max Wright.

“I chose Rutgers because I have the goal of being an All-American,” Wright told TKR. “I knew I needed to surround myself with teammates that have the same goals as me. Rutgers has a great wrestling program, that’s on the rise, and I felt that it was the best place for me to achieve my goals in all aspects of life.”

NOTABLE QUOTES:

’20 QB Tyler Van Dyke (Suffield Academy - CT): “The Rutgers offense was impressive in the early 2000’s when McNulty was there the first time. He’s a great coach and an even better guy and I think he’ll definitely help improve the Rutgers offense this year.”

'19 WR Brett Nabors (Christ Prep Academy - TN): “I know that it’s a great academic school which is important to me. It’s in New Jersey so it’s for sure different than Tennessee. I plan on going to their camp on the 16th coming up real quick and I’m hoping to see the campus while I’m there.”

’19 OL Jarrod Hufford (Licking Valley - OH): “I’ve been talking to Coach Blazek and he has really been good to me. He’s came out and said that he really liked my film and the way I play. He said that I’m a real good fit for their style of offense. I plan on visiting on June 10th.”

’20 ATH Mordecai McDaniel (St. John’s College - DC): ““I’ve been watching Rutgers for the last few years. Other than football I know the school is nice from my research and it provides what I would like to do throughout out college and life. I plan on visiting some time this summer for sure.”

