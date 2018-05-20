Baseball: The baseball team struggled again this weekend as they welcomed the No. 13 Minnesota Golden Gophers to town. The Scarlet Knights lost two games to the Gophers by a combined score of 9-3 to end the season. The third and final game was rained out and that concluded the season as the Scarlet Knights will not make the Big Ten tournament.

BASKETBALL: This past week the Scarlet Knights added one of their top targets in the class of 2019 in guard Paul Mulcahy out of Gill St. Bernard's High School. For those of you that don't know Mulcahy was recently ranked as All-1st team in state by NJHoops.com. He choose the Scarlet Knights over 14 other offers which included schools like Connecticut, Florida, Georgia Tech, Marquette, Xavier and more. The Scarlet Knights now have one scholarship open for the 2018 class and another for the 2019 class.

OL Saleem Wormley (Smyra - DE): “Rutgers is in my top three with Notre Dame and Penn State. Rutgers is a legitimate place I’m really considering going too. I just like the coaching staff and everything they have there.”

DE Jason Blissett (Poly Prep - NY): “I’m visiting Maryland on June 1st and Rutgers on June 9th. I’m just looking forward to hanging out with the staff and some of the players again at both schools.”

Gill St. Bernards Head Basketball Coach Mergin Sina on Paul Mulcahy: ““Rutgers is getting a unique kid who works his butt off in every aspect of his game. Any time he has a weaknesses in his game, he does whatever it takes to fix it. I know he’s ranked somewhere in the 130’s right now, but I find it extremely hard to believe that there are 130 better players than him. This kid is going to be a special player.”

