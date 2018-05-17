Ticker
2018-05-17 basketball

Gill St. Bernards Coach Discusses What Rutgers Is Getting In Paul Mulcahy

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights basketball program landed it’s first commitment of the class of 2019 today when in-state guard Paul Mulcahy made the decision to commit via Twitter. Mulachy is a 6-foot-...

