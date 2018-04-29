In this weeks Sunday Knight Cap, we take a look at some of the scores, stats and more from the Scarlet Knights this past week.

Baseball : After a season high in runs scored (17) in a win on Wednesday vs. St. Peter’s the team headed to Indiana to take on the Purdue Boilermakers. They suffered a tough series sweep to the B1G conference foe as they lost all three games by a combined score of 14-4 as the bats struggled. They will now head back to Piscataway to take on Columbia on Tuesday at 1pm before facing conference leaders Michigan in a three game home stand.

Men’s Lacrosse: After a big time win last weekend vs. #11 Penn State, the Scarlet Knights struggled in Columbus, Ohio this weekend as they fell to Ohio State 10-7. Despite having two goals each from Jules Heninberg and Christian Mazzone it wasn’t enough to grab the lead from the Buckeyes who held it all game long. Next up the Scarlet Knights will head to Ann Arbor, Michigan for a Big Ten tournament game vs. Maryland on Thursday at 5pm EST on BTN.

Softball: The losing streak continued this weekend as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights faced the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing in a three game series from Friday to Sunday. The team was outscored by a total of nine runs over three games to bring the losing streak to now fifteen games in a row. Next up Rutgers was originally slated to face Hofstra on Wednesday, but the game has been cancelled. Instead they will get ready for another conference weekend as the Indiana Hoosiers come to town for a three game set starting on Friday at 3pm EST.

Women’s Lacrosse: This past Saturday Rutgers welcomed the Johns Hopkins women’s lacrosse team to Piscataway for a conference match. Despite a stellar performance from freshman Taralyn Naslonski (6 goals), the Scarlet Knights were not able to overcome the Blue Jays. The season has now ended for the Scarlet Knights women’s lax team.

Great effort on Senior Day for #RUWLAX . A BIG thank you to our eight graduating Scarlet Knights! #GoRU pic.twitter.com/m7YgfFEPpv

Notable Quotes:



2020 ATH Kolbe Burrell on talented prospects from Philly:

“In my opinion Philly talent is on the up and up right now. People have to be ready for us Philly guys. I played against Raheem (Blackshear) my freshman year and you can tell he’s a very talented running back. I had a quick talk with him on the visit. Him and I have a good connection with each other already, I think us together on same team would be great.”

2019 LB Mohammad Kamara (Newark Central - NJ) on his cousin getting drafted:

“Just to see my cousin Kemoko get drafted is a blessing. He only played a couple years in high school and was drafted in the second round of the draft. The only thing I can say is I would love to play with him in the NFL if I made it there. It’s a blessing if he gets the chance to stay that long.”

Test Football Academy D-Line trainer Skip Fuller on what the Rams are getting in defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph:

"They are getting a guy who works really hard. He’s a good kid with a great attitude. He's going to make it in the league for sure, he's ready to go right now."