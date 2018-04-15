Today we take a look at some of the notable things that happened at Rutgers this past week.

Baseball: This past week started out with a solid win for the Rutgers baseball team as they beat Lafayette on Wednesday by a score of 4-2. After that the team traveled to out to the midwest to take on #18 Illinois in a three game series. The first game was ugly early on as they gave up nine runs in the first but managed to come back and take a 11-9 lead. However the Scarlet Knights couldn’t hold on as they lost by one run with a final score of 12-13. The second game was also a close loss as the Scarlet Knights went on to lose by a score 1-2. In the third and final game of the series, Rutgers suffered the dreaded sweep from the Illini as they lost by a score of 4-10. The Scarlet Knights are now 18-14 on the year. Next up the team heads to Monmouth on Tuesday to take on the (12-19) Hawks. Here is a quick photo album the Scarlet Knights last home game vs. Lafayette.

Football: The Scarlet Knights football team had it’s annual Scarlet-White spring game on Saturday that ended in a 132-132 tie. Some of the top performances came from freshman QB Artur Sitkowski and WR Bo Melton. Sitkowski threw 11-of-24 for 280yds & 3TDs, while Melton had five catches for 187yds & 3TDs as well. More from Sitkowski on his first spring game here.

Men’s Lacrosse: Today the Scarlet Knights had the tall task of taking on the number one lacrosse team in the country. Rutgers suffered a tough 10-11 loss, Christian Mazzone was the lead goal scorer for the Knight as he finished with three goals.. Next up the team is set to welcome Penn State to HighPoint Solutions Stadium next Sunday. More from Chris Nalwasky on today’s game here.

Softball: This past weekend the Rutgers softball team was out in Michigan to take on the No. 17 Wolverines in a three game series. The team only played in two games after having the third one cancelled due to a weather conditions. In those first two games the Scarlet Knights struggled to score as they only put a combined three runs in both games. They went on to lose game 1-11 in five innings and by a score of 2-9 in the second game. Next up the team travels to Maryland for a two game series starting on Tuesday.

Women’s Lacrosse: Last Thursday the Scarlet Knights women’s lacrosse team secured it’s seventh win on the season as they took down the (5-10) Michigan Wolverines in overtime, 9-8. Bianca Brueckner lead the team with four goals on the day. The women’s lax team will now head out to Northwestern next Saturday for another B1G matchup.

NOTABLE QUOTES:

Head Coach Chris Ash on when to expect a quarterback announcement:

"This quarterback thing will go into training camp. Hopefully we can get it decided into the first couple of weeks into camp. Probably more realistically we will have a quarterback named in the third week of training camp."

2019 ATH commit Jaaron Hayek on the new offense:

“Obviously I loved the weather and atmosphere. I can definitely see they have made some improvements on both offense and defense. I like that Coach McNulty is not so one dimensional and he spreads guys out on the field, where they can easily get open."

Outfielder Jawuan Harris on possibly coming back to football:

“Right now I’m just playing baseball and I’ll see where things go. I’m always ready to go back and play football for Coach Ash.”