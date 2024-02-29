The latest salaries for the 2024 Rutgers Football coaching staff
With some new contracts recently announced, The Knight Report has decided to look into what this year's staff’s salaries look like with some new names added to the fold.
— OC/QBs Kirk Ciarrocca ($1.4mil) expires February 2027
— DC/LBs Joe Harasymiak ($1.25mil) -- expires February 2027
— WRs Dave Brock ($550k) -- expires February 2026
— CBs Mark Orphey ($500k) -- expires February 2026
— OL Pat Flaherty ($400k) -- expires February 2025
— DL Colin Ferrell ($300k) -- expires February 2026
— RBs Damiere Shaw ($275k) -- expires February 2025
— DEs Julian Campenni ($250k) -- expires February 2026
— S Drew Lascari ($250k) -- expires February 2025
**All numbers are according to an open records request made by The Knight Report.**
