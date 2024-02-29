Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

The latest salaries for the 2024 Rutgers Football coaching staff

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

With some new contracts recently announced, The Knight Report has decided to look into what this year's staff’s salaries look like with some new names added to the fold.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Advertisement
CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!

— OC/QBs Kirk Ciarrocca ($1.4mil) expires February 2027

— DC/LBs Joe Harasymiak ($1.25mil) -- expires February 2027

— WRs Dave Brock ($550k) -- expires February 2026

— CBs Mark Orphey ($500k) -- expires February 2026

— OL Pat Flaherty ($400k) -- expires February 2025

— DL Colin Ferrell ($300k) -- expires February 2026

— RBs Damiere Shaw ($275k) -- expires February 2025

— DEs Julian Campenni ($250k) -- expires February 2026

— S Drew Lascari ($250k) -- expires February 2025

**All numbers are according to an open records request made by The Knight Report.**

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement