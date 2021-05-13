 Taking a look at Rutgers Basketball's 2021-22 Big Ten Conference schedule
Taking a look at Rutgers Basketball's 2021-22 Big Ten Conference schedule

The Rutgers Basketball program and Big Ten Conference released the 20-game conference Big Ten schedule for the 2021-22 season.

This upcoming season the Scarlet Knights conference schedule will feature home-and-home series against Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, and Wisconsin.

On top of that, Rutgers will host single matchups with homes games versus Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State along with away games against Indiana, Minnesota and Northwestern.

BREAKDOWN.....

HOME: Iowa / Michigan State / Ohio State

AWAY: Indiana / Minnesota / Northwestern

HOME AND HOME: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

On top of all that the 2022 Big Ten Tournament is set to take place from March 9th, 2022 to March 13th, 2022 and will once again take place in Indianapolis.

