The Rutgers Basketball program and Big Ten Conference released the 20-game conference Big Ten schedule for the 2021-22 season.

This upcoming season the Scarlet Knights conference schedule will feature home-and-home series against Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, and Wisconsin.

On top of that, Rutgers will host single matchups with homes games versus Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State along with away games against Indiana, Minnesota and Northwestern.

