Staff Predictions for Rutgers Football versus Wisconsin

With that being said, our staff here at The Knight Report offers their predictions for Saturday afternoon's showdown between the two programs.

It's almost time for Rutgers Football as the Scarlet Knights head back home for another Big Ten Conference matchup as Wisconsin heads to town for a week seven of the 2024 College Football season.

RICHIE O’LEARY — Rutgers: 24 || Wisconsin: 17

This Wisconsin team has been beat up pretty bad so far this year, as they lost their starting quarterback (Tyler Van Dyke) for the season, lost starting running back (Chez Mellussi) for the remainder of the year and the team's top two receivers aren't fully healthy, as Bryson Green and Will Pauling exited last week's game due to injuries, but are both expected back this week.

Add all of that together with the fact that Wisconsin doesn't have nearly as strong of a defense as Nebraska did last week and they struggle a bit with stopping the run. Then you should expect the Scarlet Knights run heavy offense led by Kyle Monangai to have a good day on the ground, thus allowing Rutgers not only control the tempo of the game, but also put up some points while doing so. Expect it to be rather close throughout the first half, before the run game wears them down and takes over the game for a solid victory in the second half.

MIKE BROADBENT — Rutgers: 28 || Wisconsin: 17

Rutgers is able to get the running game established early and often in this one, with Kyle Monangai finishing with 130 yards and 2 TDs against an overmatched Wisconsin defensive line. Athan Kaliakmanis does his best Stella impersonation and gets his groove back by completing 65% of his passes against his once arch-rival Wisconsin Badgers.

On defense, Rutgers gets to the QB and Braedyn Locke proves to be mistake prone again, throwing two interceptions setting up short fields for the Rutgers offense.

CRAIG EPSTEIN— Rutgers: 24 || Wisconsin: 20

While getting a win would go a long way to righting the ship after last week’s letdown against Nebraska, this is a game where Rutgers’ performance will be just as important as the result.

Despite starting the year 4-1, the Scarlet Knights have lived on the edge since the fourth quarter against Virginia Tech. If they are going to get back to the team that most thought they would be coming into the season, this needs to be the week to do it.

While a loss to Wisconsin would not be the end of the world considering the teams left on its schedule, Rutgers’ offense needs to find its identity again and return to a ground-and-pound unit that eats up much of the clock. If it can do that, I think it will walk out of SHI Stadium with the victory.

ALEC CROUTHAMEL — Rutgers: 27 || Wisconsin: 23

The Scarlet Knights’ run game bounces back after struggling against Nebraska’s vaunted front. Kyle Monangai gets back on the 100-yard rushing track and scores two touchdowns. Here’s a curveball: Athan Kaliakmanis gets a score with his legs as well. He also has a more efficient day than last week, throwing for another score with his arm and completing over 60% of his passes.

Despite being banged up, the Badgers’ offense does in fact have an efficient day of its own. Braedyn Locke does throw an interception but also throws two for scores. Their depth at the skill positions prove to be very helpful, as five different players record a carry and six players catch a pass.

Ultimately, however, it’s not enough. Rutgers holds off a late push and moves to 5-1, on the brink of being bowl-eligible with a struggling UCLA team up next for homecoming weekend.