RICHIE SCHNYDERITE (Rutgers: 45 || Wagner: 7)

"Expect Rutgers Football to get out to an early lead with the starters and get some backups, youngsters in the game to get them some experience. Now while I think Rutgers could blow them out in this one, it seems based on Monday's presser Greg Schiano respects Tom Masella and the Wagner program so I expect him to win big, but definitely not a 45+ point blowout."

CRAIG EPSTEIN (Rutgers: 69 || Rutgers: 3)

"If there was ever a game for stat padding it would be Saturday against Wagner. As much as last year’s Scarlet Knights struggled offensively, they still put up 66 points en route to a 59-point blowout over the Seahawks. I would anticipate a similar type of outcome this time around and expect Rutgers to clear its bench in the fourth quarter."

MIKE BROADBENT (Rutgers: 45 || Wagner: 7)

“Rutgers jumps out to an early big lead and brings in their second stringers and young pups in the 2nd half."

ALEX GLEITMAN (Rutgers: 63 || Wagner: 0)

"Keeping this one short and sweet. This game won’t be close. If last year’s game was 66-7 and this year RU is better than their 2022 version, that’s not a good sign for the Seahawks. The only thing in Wagner’s favor are the new clock rules, to keep the RU offensive output in similar range to last year."

ALEC CROUTHAMEL (Rutgers: 62 || Wagner: 6)

"Wagner looks like an extremely improved team, already having notched their most wins in a season since 2018. They have some legit weapons and are on a two-game win streak. That being said, they’re still an FCS team. And with an improved Rutgers squad, the talent gap may be even bigger than last year’s 59-point win. The Scarlet Knight will roll easily once again as Gavin Wimsatt throws for 200 yards and two touchdowns in roughly two and a half quarters of action before he takes a seat. Kyle Monangai shares some more of the carries as Samuel Brown V and Aaron Young take advantage of the game to get some of their game legs back in action. The defense once again overmatches the Seahawks and help move Rutgers to 4-1 before the conference schedule begins to really heat up."