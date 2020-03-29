Social Media erupts as Rutgers Hoops lands Clifford Omoruyi
The Rutgers men's basketball team earned a strong commitment from 2020 four-star center Cliff Omoruyi from Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) on Sunday.
Rutgers nation went wild with excitement.
Check out some posts from social media below.
Mood 🔴⚫️🛡⚔️! It’s only up pic.twitter.com/YeyrqYrILL— Jacob Young (@Jybackk) March 29, 2020
March 29, 2020
Welcome to #RFamily! pic.twitter.com/FKiew0dn6K— Rutgers University (@RutgersU) March 29, 2020
Wow. Just wow. Steve Pikiell: Pounding Nails. 🔨⚔️🚨 https://t.co/XIbIlACqrh— Chris Carlin (@ChrisCarlin) March 29, 2020
RU BOUT TO TAKEOVER!!!! https://t.co/0maWilXDp7— Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) March 29, 2020
Since there’s still a Stay At Home mandate in Jersey, this is what I imagine @CoachPikiell is like walking into his living room after getting the news on @wizcliff77 😂 @RutgersRivals @RichieSRivals pic.twitter.com/bILiIPgEKz— Bryan Moss-Namowicz (@RivalsBmoss) March 29, 2020
We got Cliff— Zuzu RU (@ZuzuOnFire) March 29, 2020
March 29, 2020
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 #GardenStatement pic.twitter.com/NeWypxQjh7— Rutgers Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) March 29, 2020
Let’s goooo #RFamily https://t.co/TW2bNc0D1P— Eric LeGrand (@EricLeGrand52) March 29, 2020
WE WANTED HIM.— Riot Squad (@RURiotSquad) March 29, 2020
WE GOT HIM.
WELCOME HOME BIG CLIFF❤️⚔️❤️ https://t.co/YzjcOMuMMI
Pikiell right now. @RutgersRivals #Rutgers https://t.co/YL8UJyW7sr pic.twitter.com/f3zymcfh37— Bryan Moss-Namowicz (@RivalsBmoss) March 29, 2020
Welcome to #RFamily. pic.twitter.com/KP3AtHo68h— JOE KOSLOWSKI (@KoslowskiFarm) March 29, 2020
We wanted Cliff and we got him @wizcliff77 @RURiotSquad pic.twitter.com/qgxRqgpxui— Gabe Vino (@slicedGabe) March 29, 2020
