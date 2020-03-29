News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-29 14:12:24 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Social Media erupts as Rutgers Hoops lands Clifford Omoruyi

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisWasky

The Rutgers men's basketball team earned a strong commitment from 2020 four-star center Cliff Omoruyi from Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) on Sunday.

Rutgers nation went wild with excitement.

Check out some posts from social media below.

