Rutgers Baseball will hit the road again for their three-game weekend series against the UConn Huskies. The Scarlet Knights are looking to stay hot as they have won nine of their last ten games. UConn on the other hand comes into this game with a 13-5 record with wins against Ohio State, FAU, Hawaii, and San Diego State.

UCONN HUSKIES....

The Huskies are led by their head coach, Jim Penders, who’s in his 20th season at UConn. The UConn pitching staff will be led by sophomore right-handed pitcher Ian Cooke. The Freshman All-American has had an up-and-down start to the season. Cooke has a 2-2 record with a 4.94 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 3.3 BB/9, and a 10.5 K/9. In the second game of the doubleheader, junior left-handed pitcher Andrew Sears will get the start for the Huskies. In his first four starts, Sears has a 3-0 record with a 5.29 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and fifteen strikeouts in seventeen innings pitched. In the series finale, sophomore right-handed pitcher Jack Sullivan will get the start for UConn. Sullivan has posted a 3-1 record with a 3.80 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and eighteen strikeouts in 21.1 innings pitched. As for the UConn offense, the Huskies have a solid hitting team as they are batting .285 as a team. Graduate student Dominic Freeberger is the leading hitter for the Huskies. He is slashing .394/.506/.592 with 24 hits, five doubles, three home runs, and a 1.098 OPS. First baseman Ben Huber is also hitting well for the Huskies. Huber is slashing .343/.483/.643 with 15 hits, a team-high twelve doubles, and five home runs. Two other UConn hitters to watch this weekend are David Smith and Jake Studley.

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS....