SERIES PREVIEW: Rutgers Baseball set to take on the UConn Huskies
Rutgers Baseball will hit the road again for their three-game weekend series against the UConn Huskies. The Scarlet Knights are looking to stay hot as they have won nine of their last ten games.
UConn on the other hand comes into this game with a 13-5 record with wins against Ohio State, FAU, Hawaii, and San Diego State.
UCONN HUSKIES....
The Huskies are led by their head coach, Jim Penders, who’s in his 20th season at UConn.
The UConn pitching staff will be led by sophomore right-handed pitcher Ian Cooke. The Freshman All-American has had an up-and-down start to the season. Cooke has a 2-2 record with a 4.94 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 3.3 BB/9, and a 10.5 K/9.
In the second game of the doubleheader, junior left-handed pitcher Andrew Sears will get the start for the Huskies. In his first four starts, Sears has a 3-0 record with a 5.29 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and fifteen strikeouts in seventeen innings pitched.
In the series finale, sophomore right-handed pitcher Jack Sullivan will get the start for UConn. Sullivan has posted a 3-1 record with a 3.80 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and eighteen strikeouts in 21.1 innings pitched.
As for the UConn offense, the Huskies have a solid hitting team as they are batting .285 as a team. Graduate student Dominic Freeberger is the leading hitter for the Huskies. He is slashing .394/.506/.592 with 24 hits, five doubles, three home runs, and a 1.098 OPS.
First baseman Ben Huber is also hitting well for the Huskies. Huber is slashing .343/.483/.643 with 15 hits, a team-high twelve doubles, and five home runs. Two other UConn hitters to watch this weekend are David Smith and Jake Studley.
RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS....
Rutgers is playing some of their most complete baseball this season, as they are 12-8 so far this season with wins versus Campbell, Wagner, George Mason, Mercer, Georgia Southern, and others.
The Scarlet Knights pitching staff has a lot of new faces after losing their entire weekend rotation and closer to graduation or MLB Draft. Seton Hall transfer Drew Conover is the Friday starter for Rutgers and has been good since his first start. On the season, Conover has a 2-1 record with a 4.97 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, a .204 opponent batting average, and 10.7 K/9.
In game two of the Friday doubleheader, freshman right-handed pitcher Christian Coppola will get the start for the Scarlet Knights. Coppola has only pitched well to start his collegiate career. He has a 1-1 record and a 3.55 ERA.
In the series finale, right-handed pitcher Jake Marshall will pitch for the Scarlet Knights. Marshall has made five starts this season for the Scarlet Knights. Marshall has a 2-1 record with a 3.20 ERA and a .203 opponent batting average.
The Rutgers offense has been led by freshman outfielder Trevor Cohen. The left-handed hitting outfielder is crushing the ball this season. Cohen is batting .381 with 32 hits, five doubles, one triple, 19 RBIs, and a .879 OPS.
First baseman Jordan Sweeney has also been hitting well for Rutgers this season. Sweeney is slashing .313/.407/.537 with 21 hits, seven doubles, three home runs, and a .944 OPS. Two other hitters to watch for the Scarlet Knights are Ryan Lasko and Cameron Love.
