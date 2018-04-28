Former Rutgers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph was chosen in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

The Rams took the three year starter and four year player with the number 195th pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Joseph now becomes the third active Scarlet Knight defensive lineman in the league, joining Turay and George Johnson (New Orleans Saints). Turay was selected in the second round on Friday by the Colts.