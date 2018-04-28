Ticker
Sebastian Joseph selected in the 6th round of the 2018 NFL Draft

Photo via ScarletKnights.com
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
Publisher

Former Rutgers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph was chosen in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

The Rams took the three year starter and four year player with the number 195th pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Joseph now becomes the third active Scarlet Knight defensive lineman in the league, joining Turay and George Johnson (New Orleans Saints). Turay was selected in the second round on Friday by the Colts.

The Knight Report spoke with trainer Skip Fuller, the man in charge of training defensive linemen over at Test Football Academy to see what he thinks of Joseph’s potential.

"They are getting a guy who works really hard," Fuller told TKR. "He’s a good kid with a great attitude. He's going to make it in the league for sure, he's ready to go."

