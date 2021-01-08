 Scouting Ohio State Basketball Part II: Buckeyes roster, rankings, stat comparison
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-08 17:47:02 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Ohio State Basketball: Buckeyes roster, rankings, stat comparison

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals

It's been a couple of weeks since Rutgers Basketball suffered an 80-68 loss to Ohio State back in late December, but the Scarlet Knights will have their chance at revenge this Saturday as the Buckeyes come to town for a Noon EST rematch.

Below is a look at the Buckeye's projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | OHIO STATE

ESPN BPI: No. 44 | No. 20

KENPOM: No. 29 | No. 21

SAGARIN: No. 35 | No. 24

NET Rankings: No. 36 | No. 34

PROJECTED OHIO STATE STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Musa Jallow

6-5/195

Jr.

With Walker out look for Jallow to possibly step into a starter role. He currently averages 5.3ppg and 3.4rpg.

Duane Washington Jr.

6-3/210

Jr.

The team's top scorer this year, Washington is averaging 14.9ppg on 37.8% from the field.

Justice Sueing

6-7/215

Jr.

Another former transfer, Sueing came in from Cal and is one of the team's top shooter, making 48.8% of shots.

EJ Liddell

6-7/240

So.

Liddell is slight undersized for a big man, but he has been the Buckeyes top rebounder (6.4rpg) and defender (1.3bpg) this season.

Kyle Young

6-8/225

Sr.

The former four-star forward is having a solid year so far, putting up 7.5ppg and 6.4rpg on 46.9% from the field.
Rutgers - Ohio State Stat Comparison (2020 stats)
STAT RUTGERS Ohio State

Points/game

76.5 (105th)

76.3 (109th)

Field Goal %

47.2% (72nd)

43.6% (205th)

3PT %

38.4% (35th)

31.2% (252nd)

Rebound Margin

+0.8 (184th)

+5.1 (83rd)

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.50 (22nd)

1.37 (35th)

Steals/game

8.3 (54th)

4.5 (321st)

Blocks/game

5.3 (15th)

3.6 (119th)

Opp. points/game

71.2 (197th)

66.2 (93rd)

Opp. FG%

42.7% (179th)

40.4% (79th)

Opp. 3PT%

31.6% (132nd)

35.1% (258th)

OHIO STATE RECORD THIS SEASON: 8-3 (2-3) / Wins against Notre Dame, No. 11 Rutgers and UCLA.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 13th matchup between the two schools, with Ohio State leading the series 9-3. Rutgers has the most recent victory in the series came back in January of 2019 when the Scarlet Knights beat the Buckeyes, 64-61.

