Scouting Ohio State Basketball: Buckeyes roster, rankings, stat comparison
It's been a couple of weeks since Rutgers Basketball suffered an 80-68 loss to Ohio State back in late December, but the Scarlet Knights will have their chance at revenge this Saturday as the Buckeyes come to town for a Noon EST rematch.
Below is a look at the Buckeye's projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | OHIO STATE
ESPN BPI: No. 44 | No. 20
KENPOM: No. 29 | No. 21
SAGARIN: No. 35 | No. 24
NET Rankings: No. 36 | No. 34
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-5/195
|
Jr.
|
With Walker out look for Jallow to possibly step into a starter role. He currently averages 5.3ppg and 3.4rpg.
|
6-3/210
|
Jr.
|
The team's top scorer this year, Washington is averaging 14.9ppg on 37.8% from the field.
|
6-7/215
|
Jr.
|
Another former transfer, Sueing came in from Cal and is one of the team's top shooter, making 48.8% of shots.
|
6-7/240
|
So.
|
Liddell is slight undersized for a big man, but he has been the Buckeyes top rebounder (6.4rpg) and defender (1.3bpg) this season.
|
6-8/225
|
Sr.
|
The former four-star forward is having a solid year so far, putting up 7.5ppg and 6.4rpg on 46.9% from the field.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|Ohio State
|
Points/game
|
76.5 (105th)
|
76.3 (109th)
|
Field Goal %
|
47.2% (72nd)
|
43.6% (205th)
|
3PT %
|
38.4% (35th)
|
31.2% (252nd)
|
Rebound Margin
|
+0.8 (184th)
|
+5.1 (83rd)
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.50 (22nd)
|
1.37 (35th)
|
Steals/game
|
8.3 (54th)
|
4.5 (321st)
|
Blocks/game
|
5.3 (15th)
|
3.6 (119th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
71.2 (197th)
|
66.2 (93rd)
|
Opp. FG%
|
42.7% (179th)
|
40.4% (79th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
31.6% (132nd)
|
35.1% (258th)
OHIO STATE RECORD THIS SEASON: 8-3 (2-3) / Wins against Notre Dame, No. 11 Rutgers and UCLA.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 13th matchup between the two schools, with Ohio State leading the series 9-3. Rutgers has the most recent victory in the series came back in January of 2019 when the Scarlet Knights beat the Buckeyes, 64-61.
--------------------------------------------------------------
