Scouting Lehigh Basketball: Hawks roster, rankings, stat comparison

 Scouting Lehigh Basketball: Mountain Hawks roster, rankings, stat comparison
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-09 22:46:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is back! The Scarlet Knights are all set to build on their first NCAA Tounrament birth in 30+ years last season and hope to make it even further this season. Now with that being said they open up the year with a game against another fellow Northeast school in Lehigh University.

Below is a look at the Mountain Hawks projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | LEHIGH

ESPN BPI: No. 55 | No. 329

KENPOM: No. 69 | No. 274

SAGARIN: No. 31 | No. 330

2020-21 NET Rankings: No. 40 | No. 296

PROJECTED OHIO STATE STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Reed Fenton

6-4/165

Jr.

Scored 7+ points in six games last season, shooting 30.2% from the floor.

Marques Wilson

6-4/210

Sr.

The team's leading scorer last season, averaged 15.3ppg on 44.1% from the field.

Evan Taylor

6-6/200

Jr.

Finsihed third on the team last season in three point percentage (37.9%)

Jeameril Wilson

6-7/200

Sr.

Averaged 8.5ppg last season mostly off the bench, while making over 45% of his shots.

Nic Lynch

6-11/250

Sr.

Former three-star recruit averaged 12.1ppg and 4.5rpg last season.
Rutgers - Lehigh Stat Comparison (2020 stats)
STAT RUTGERS LEHIGH

Points/game

69.3 (235th)

68.3 (253rd)

Field Goal %

44.9% (122nd)

43.1% (227th)

3PT %

31.2% (291st)

31.6% (279th)

Rebound Margin

-0.9 (224th)

-0.6 (201st)

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.20 (69th)

0.97 (184th)

Steals/game

7.6 (56th)

6.0 (228th)

Blocks/game

5.1 (9th)

2.1 (305th)

Opp. points/game

67.6 (97th)

76.6 (304th)

Opp. FG%

41.6% (72nd)

46.9% (311th)

Opp. 3PT%

32.3% (94th)

36.6 (315th)

LEHIGH RECORD LAST SEASON: 4-11 / Wins against Holy Cross (x2), Lafayette and Loyola (MD).

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 56th matchup between the two schools, with Rutgers leading the series 35-20. However the Mountain Hawks hold the most recent victory in the series, beating the Scarlet Knights, 76-71 back in 2008.

