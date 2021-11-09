Scouting Lehigh Basketball: Hawks roster, rankings, stat comparison
Rutgers Basketball is back! The Scarlet Knights are all set to build on their first NCAA Tounrament birth in 30+ years last season and hope to make it even further this season. Now with that being said they open up the year with a game against another fellow Northeast school in Lehigh University.
Below is a look at the Mountain Hawks projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | LEHIGH
ESPN BPI: No. 55 | No. 329
KENPOM: No. 69 | No. 274
SAGARIN: No. 31 | No. 330
2020-21 NET Rankings: No. 40 | No. 296
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Reed Fenton
|
6-4/165
|
Jr.
|
Scored 7+ points in six games last season, shooting 30.2% from the floor.
|
Marques Wilson
|
6-4/210
|
Sr.
|
The team's leading scorer last season, averaged 15.3ppg on 44.1% from the field.
|
Evan Taylor
|
6-6/200
|
Jr.
|
Finsihed third on the team last season in three point percentage (37.9%)
|
Jeameril Wilson
|
6-7/200
|
Sr.
|
Averaged 8.5ppg last season mostly off the bench, while making over 45% of his shots.
|
6-11/250
|
Sr.
|
Former three-star recruit averaged 12.1ppg and 4.5rpg last season.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|LEHIGH
|
Points/game
|
69.3 (235th)
|
68.3 (253rd)
|
Field Goal %
|
44.9% (122nd)
|
43.1% (227th)
|
3PT %
|
31.2% (291st)
|
31.6% (279th)
|
Rebound Margin
|
-0.9 (224th)
|
-0.6 (201st)
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.20 (69th)
|
0.97 (184th)
|
Steals/game
|
7.6 (56th)
|
6.0 (228th)
|
Blocks/game
|
5.1 (9th)
|
2.1 (305th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
67.6 (97th)
|
76.6 (304th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
41.6% (72nd)
|
46.9% (311th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
32.3% (94th)
|
36.6 (315th)
LEHIGH RECORD LAST SEASON: 4-11 / Wins against Holy Cross (x2), Lafayette and Loyola (MD).
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 56th matchup between the two schools, with Rutgers leading the series 35-20. However the Mountain Hawks hold the most recent victory in the series, beating the Scarlet Knights, 76-71 back in 2008.
