PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Scarlet Knights baseball team was able to get another win today after defeating St. Peter’s University. This afternoon, Rutgers dominated the Peacocks scoring 17 runs on the day, while the pitching staff only gave up three total hits.

“It gets us a little bit more comfortable at the plate,” Litterio told TKR. “You’re playing an opponent who has been struggling a bit and it’s baseball so anything can happen. Good to see we came out early on and put some runs on the board. Like I said to you the other day if we came out and play our game we would be okay. That’s what we did and the kids took care of business.”

Coach Litterio went on to talk about what he saw from his starting pitcher Eric Reardon who threw six innings of two-hit, shutout baseball.

“Reardon did very good today,” said Litterio. “I thought he competed in the zone, and that’s what we are looking for from him. He only had one walk and that’s great for him, it’s a step in the right direction. That is why we play these games because it gives him an effort to go as long as he did and gain some confidence with it.”

Today the Scarlet Knights put on the best hitting performance of the season as the team had it’s highest scoring game of the season scoring 17 runs. Eight out of the nine starters each recorded at least one run batted in.

“It’s good to see that and it means everyone is geared in,” Litterio stated. “That’s the type of team we have, it’s not just one guy. One through nine can all get us a win. It’s not just your two three, and four hitters, this is a team that is complete. Any of the guys from one through nine can have a good day and help the team win.”

Out of the seventeen hits from today’s game, one hit was a special one for true freshman Anthony DeRosa. This was DeRosa’s first collegiate hit of his college career.

“It’s great to see DeRosa get that first hit,” said Litterio. “It’s been tough getting these younger guys some at-bats because we’ve been in so many close ball games. He had two at-bats which is good. He got out there earlier in the year and got hit by a pitch. So for him to be able turn on a couple balls and put one down the line should help his confidence.”

After winning three of the last four games, the Scarlet Knights will now visit Purdue for a three-game weekend series starting on Friday. Coach Litterio explained what today’s win meant for the team heading into the series.

“It’s going to be a battle, every weekend is going to be a battle,” Litterio stated. “This is one where they are ahead of us in the standings. We have to go in there to their place and try to take two of three, that’s the game plan. Just trying to win every game that we can.”