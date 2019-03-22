After session 1, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestler came into the evening session with three wrestlers in the both the winner’s bracket and wrestlebacks. Nick Suriano, Anthony Ashnault, and John Van Brill were fighting to keep their national championship hopes alive, while as for Pete Lipari, Joe Grello, and Nick Gravina – they were fighting to keep their seasons alive.

Peter Lipari took on Ian Parker of Iowa State in his match. Lipari looked good early, getting in on a swing single. Parker, however, countered the single, and maintained control of the match until he pinned Lipari in the third period.

Nick Gravina was also downed in his wrestleback match. Gravina saw Army’s Noah Stewart in a match that featured some late dramatics. After being ridden out in the second period, Nick Gravina needed a take down and a ride out to win the match.

Gravina, late in the third, got to a takedown, but was immediately reversed and put to his back. He was able to get another reversal, but due to the riding time point, was unable to send the match to overtime with a ride out. He was forced to cut Stewart, but there was not enough time on the clock for Gravina to get a career saving takedown.

Gravina leaves Rutgers as a 4x NCAA qualifier, a 2x Big Ten Place Winner (4th, 6th), and 83 career victories.