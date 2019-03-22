Rutgers Wrestling: NCAA Tournament Session II Recap
After session 1, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestler came into the evening session with three wrestlers in the both the winner’s bracket and wrestlebacks. Nick Suriano, Anthony Ashnault, and John Van Brill were fighting to keep their national championship hopes alive, while as for Pete Lipari, Joe Grello, and Nick Gravina – they were fighting to keep their seasons alive.
Peter Lipari took on Ian Parker of Iowa State in his match. Lipari looked good early, getting in on a swing single. Parker, however, countered the single, and maintained control of the match until he pinned Lipari in the third period.
Nick Gravina was also downed in his wrestleback match. Gravina saw Army’s Noah Stewart in a match that featured some late dramatics. After being ridden out in the second period, Nick Gravina needed a take down and a ride out to win the match.
Gravina, late in the third, got to a takedown, but was immediately reversed and put to his back. He was able to get another reversal, but due to the riding time point, was unable to send the match to overtime with a ride out. He was forced to cut Stewart, but there was not enough time on the clock for Gravina to get a career saving takedown.
Gravina leaves Rutgers as a 4x NCAA qualifier, a 2x Big Ten Place Winner (4th, 6th), and 83 career victories.
Joe Grello of @RUWrestling picks up a major decision and an opportunity to continue competing! #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/XJsp7ByMHg— NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 22, 2019
Joe Grello was the lone Knight to win a wrestleback match. Grello wrestled Northern Illinois’ Brian Wilson. Grello, not known for his scoring, lit up the score board. Grello had his high – c working for him, and found a few sets of back points as well. Grello will wrestle in the consolation bracket again tomorrow against Kimbal Batistan of Utah Valley.
In the winner’s bracket, John Van Brill ran into Jason Nolf in the pre-quarters. Nolf was dominant over Van Brill, earning a technical fall. Van Brill now has to test his luck in the consolation bracket tomorrow against Logan Parks of Central Michigan.
After finding success in the pre-quarters, Nick Suriano and Anthony Ashnault remain in the winners bracket heading into day two of the national tournament. They are now one win away from All – American status.
Suriano dominated Korbin Myers of Virginia Tech in his second round match. Suriano has had his offense working since the Big Ten tournament. The three seed continues to be the superior wrestler on his feet.
Tomorrow, Suriano is going to need his neutral offense, as he takes on Ethan Lizak in the quarter finals. Lizak is widely known for his top game, and leg-ridding abilities. Lizak, a familiar opponent to Suriano, has never beaten the Scarlet Knight.
Anthony Ashnault wrestled Davion Jeffries of Oklahoma, and looked dominant, as always. Ashnault’s hand fight appeared to be the difference against Jeffires, and all other opponents for that matter. Ashnault’s ability to keep his hands and his feet consistently moving allows him to wear down opponents, while always opening them up for leg attacks.
The three-time All-American is going to come into tomorrow looking to keep his undefeated streak alive, in a battle with Iowa State Cyclone, Jarrett Degen. Degen downed the 9 seed, Justin Oliver, to earn his quarter-final matchup with Ashnault.
Wrestling resumes tomorrow at 11:00 AM EST on ESPNU. You can also follow the action via TKR’s live updates on the Round Table.