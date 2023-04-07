Slavikouski hails from Rechitsa, Belarus, but spent his high school days up in Massachusetts at the Northfield Mount Hermon boarding school where he was a three-time Prep New England champion, twwo-time Prep National runner-up, the 2019 NHSCA champion at 285 pounds and the 2018 NHSCA champion at 220-pounds.

Now moving on to his time at Harvard, Slavikouski earned All-Ivy League Rookie of the Year honors after posting a dual record of 12-1 in year one (2019-20). After that he would miss the 2020-21 season due to COVID cancelling all Ivy-League sports and then went 4-1 to start the 2021-22 season before suffering a season ending injury.

Moving on to this past year aka the 2022-23 season, Slavikouski finished with a record of 30-6 and earned the 6-seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament's Heavyweight Division where he just narrowly missed placing after losing 1-0 in blood round.

With Slavikouski's commitment, the Scarlet Knights starting lineup for next season becomes a little bit clearer as they already were set to return nine starters for next season. On top of that, there are also some rumors that Rutgers might not be done with the portal just yet so stay tuned!