This a recruit I have watched closely over the years, and it is not just because he has been a target for Rutgers over the past year. I happen to be the head coach of Donovan Catholic, and, in turn, Kurt’s coach.

On the 2024 National Signing Day, Rutgers wrestling secured a 2024 commitment to add to its already impressive recruiting class for this upcoming year. Kurt Wehner, a two-time state medalist from Donovan Catholic High School (Toms River, NJ), announced his commitment, and signed his letter of intent, to join the 2024 recruiting class for the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers thought they secured their future at 125-lbs with Max Hermes. However, as fans have seen early on this year, Hermes is wrestling at 133-lbs. Wehner is projected to be a career 125-lber, meaning that Rutgers has secured a future lead-off man.

Wehner has placed twice in the New Jersey state tournament, finishing 7th at 106-lbs in 2022 and 5th at 113-lbs in 2023. In addition, Wehner finished 4th at the NHSCA Junior Nationals, where he had a number of wins over nationally ranked opponents.

Heading into the 2024 season, Wehner will be wrestling 120-lbs, where he will be a contender for his third state medal and the 120-lb state title.

With good length, Wehner’s style will translate well into the college circuit. He is very good on top and has a number of ways of turning opponents for back points and falls. Wehner has drastically improved on his feet, which will have to continue to be a point of emphasis as he transitions to the next level.

Given that Rutgers will have the 125-lb slot secured by Dean Peterson for the next couple of years, it is likely that Wehner will redshirt in 2025, and compete for the starting job once Peterson graduates.

This could be a very good pick-up for Rutgers. Wehner does not necessarily have the star power of some blue-chip recruits, but this is a wrestler who is extremely competitive and drive for success. He will have some developing to do once he reaches the college level, but with time under Peterson, Wehner can develop into a very good 125-lber for Rutgers.