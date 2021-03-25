Raimo wrestled for Hanover Park (NJ) in high school, where he put together a 132 – 5 career record. While wrestling at Hanover Park, Raimo made three appearances in the NJSIAA state finals, winning two New Jersey state titles.

Rutgers wrestling is no stranger to utilizing the transfer portal, and have done so yet again. Coach Goodale let out an in-famous “boom!”, signaling the addition of a new Scarlet Knight. This time, it was Nick Raimo, a New Jersey native, who will be transferring into Rutgers from Arizona State University.

It was not just scholastic competition where Raimo made a name for himself. Raimo regularly competed in regional and national freestyle and Greco-Roman tournaments. Most notably, Raimowas a four-time Fargo champion in his high school career, earning national titles in both freestyle and Greco.

Since joining Arizona State, Raimo has not been able to crack the starting lineup. He redshirted in 2020, where he compiled a 13 – 2 record, with a first and two second place finishes in open tournaments. Raimo was a back-up this past season to All-American Michael McGee at 133-lbs. Raimo did wrestle in two extra matches, going 0 – 2 on the year.

The addition of Nick Raimo fills a huge hole in Rutgers’ potential 2021-22 lineup. With Sammy Alvarez unable to make 133-lbs, it was likely a back-up on the roster would step in to fill out the spot. With Raimo coming in, it gives Goodale and his staff a viable option for 133-lbs, who has past credentials and a high ceiling.

Raimo will surly not just be a boost to the in-season lineup, but in the SKWC/NJRTC room as well. Raimo’s past success in international-style wrestling indicates he has future world/Olympic team aspirations. Raimo, since being in college, attempted to make the Greco-Roman national team in 2020, going 2 – 2 at the senior nationals in the 60KG division.