Adams was listed as a 6-foot-3 wing for the Tar Heels last season and appeared in 33 games while making four starts for the program. During that same span, Adams averaged 4.1ppg and 3.8rpg while shooting 46.5% from the floor. She also had a career high of 23 points versus South Carolina State back in mid November.

Rutgers Women's Basketball has landed their first transfer of the offseason as former North Carolina guard / wing and New Jersey native Destiny Adams took to social media on Saturday night to announce her intentions to come back home and finish out her career playing for her home state school in Rutgers.

As mentioned above, Adams will be returning to her home state of New Jersey as she is originally a Manchester, New Jersey native and played her high school ball for Manchester Township High School before enrolling at North Carolina.

Destiny Adams will have two years of eligibility remaining to play on the banks.

Now this news could also be big for the men's basketball program as well. How you might ask?

When Destiny posted her news about her decision to enter the portal and leave North Carolina, she posted the news on Instagram and her younger brother Darius Adams, who also happens to be a top 2025 target for the Rutgers men's basketball program commented on it and said "imma go wherever u go so", meaning he will go to the same school that she ends up at, which in this case happens to be Rutgers.

On top of all that, the Adams family as a whole has a family tradition of sort when it comes to basketball as dad started an AAU program (Jersey Warriors), one of the Adams girls plays for Rowan, the other now plays for Rutgers and Darius is ranked No. 24 overall in his class. So the basketball ties run deep in the family.