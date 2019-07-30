The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have unveiled their new locker rooms.

The new look locker rooms feature several saying mantras such as "The Hunt" and also showcase several displays featuring notable Scarlet Knights alumni.

The locker room project began late in 2018, shortly after the Scarlet Knights football season. The renovation comes before a $4 million donation funded from Greg and Anna Brown, who donated a grand total of $7.5 million dollars towards the recent R B1G Build fund.

Via Rutgers University itself, below are a couple of eye-opening photos and videos of the new Brown Family Football Locker Room.