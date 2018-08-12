Rutgers targeting former Maryland OL commit Parker Moorer
On Saturday morning, one of the Maryland Terrapins' top ranked recruits, offensive lineman Parker Moorer, announced on Twitter that he will backed off his commitment to the Terps.Moorer spoke with ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news