Rutgers Basketball is set to host UMass transfer portal guard Noah Fernandes this weekend for a visit, he will also visit Butler on the 21st per Jake Weingarten on Twitter.

Fernandes is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound guard and hails from Mattapoisett, Massachusetts. He started his career at Wichita State before arriving at UMass prior to the 2020-21 season.