Rutgers Football wide receiver / kick returner Joshua Youngblood has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound prospect appeared in 18 total games (6 starts) with the Scarlet Knights over the past two seasons.

Youngblood is a former two-star recruit out of Berkley Prep down in Florida where he originally committed to Kansas State as a member of the 2019 class, choosing the Wildcats over 45 other offers from schools like Army, Cincinnati, Marshall, South Florida, Temple and others.

Now Youngblood spent two seasons with the Wildcats, but his first year was easily his best as he appeared in all 13 games (3 starts), hauled in nine receptions for 73 yards and ran another 11 times for 55 yards and a score. That might not sound like much, but his kick returning stats were off the charts as he returned 14 totals kicks for 502 total yards (35.9 yard avg) and three of those were taken to the house for touchdowns. This earned him Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year along with several other All-American honors.

The Florida native is now the fourth player to enter the portal for the Scarlet Knights this portal season as he will have one year plus a redshirt to play elsewhere.