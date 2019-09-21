PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team has suffered its second loss of the season today when Boston College took down the Scarlet Knights 30-16. Here is a quick look at today’s game. BOX SCORE:



RUTGERS PLAYERS OF THE GAME: OFFENSE — QB Artur Sitkowski THE SKINNY: After Sitkowski's first pass hit a defender in the chest, just about anyone that watches Rutgers thought to themselves "Oh no, here we go again". However, Sitkowski bounced back and quickly. He looked very poised in the pocket today and although there were a lot of dump off plays, he still made some solid throws down the field. Overall, Sitkowski was probably the best offensive player on the field on Saturday and finished with over 300+ yards passing. He even made a case that he deserves to at least get a look to start another game whether McLane Carter is healthy or not next week at Michigan. DEFENSE — CB Avery Young THE SKINNY: Although the defense struggled to stop just about any run play, the passing defense was pretty solid, holding Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown to only 159 yards passing. Young also had two of the Scarlet Knights three tackles for loss against BC and looked pretty solid in coverage.

TOUCHDOWN #Rutgers QB @artursitkowski4 hits RB @speedy_heem with a nice dart, which he takes for 47 yards to the house!#RFootball ties it up 7-7! pic.twitter.com/rLMKNiz2LS — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) September 21, 2019

RFOOTBALL PLAY OF THE GAME: QB Artur Sitkowski hit RB Raheem Blackshear for a dart and he takes it to the house for a 47 yard touchdown. UP NEXT: Next Saturday, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will travel out to Ann Arbor, MI to take on the Michigan Wolverines in a Big Ten Conference matchup. The game will be televised on BTN (Big Ten Network) and will take place at Noon EST. More to come...

