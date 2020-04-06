SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Over the years, the Scarlet Knights have featured many pairs of brothers who were on the team at the same time.

Family and Rutgers football go hand-in-hand. In fact, F.A.M.I.L.Y. is an acronym which stands for “Forget About Me, I Love You” and Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has brought it back to the program.

Jason and Devin McCourty, two long-time NFL defensive backs and Super Bowl champions come to mind first and foremost. You also have Jamal and Jamil Merrel from the late 2000s and Ahmir Mitchell and Damon Mitchell from a couple years ago.

Currently, running back Aaron Young and cornerback Avery Young are on the team together. Receivers Tyler Hayek (who is still on the roster) and Hunter Hayek played with one another as well until the latter opted to transfer.

Two more incoming freshmen from the class of 2020, offensive lineman Tunde Fatukasi and cornerback Max Melton, will be joining their older brothers, linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi and receiver Bo Melton, as well, for one season.

“One of the things that jumps out is having two brothers of guys who are currently on our team joining our team, Malachi Melton joining Bo Melton and Tunde Fatukasi joining Olakunle (O3). Two guys who are critical to our future success, their younger brothers are joining our squad,” Schiano said recently.

“We talk about family all the time and it’s just another indication of that.”

Tunde Fatukasi, who earned Schiano’s first offer as the new head coach of Rutgers, said Olakunle was excited that he is coming on board.

“I wanted to be with my family,” Fatukasi told TKR. “My brother told me that God is in control and to pray on my decision. He’s happy I’m committing. Coach Schiano told me that I can help change the program as well.”

Melton's mother and father also played sports for Rutgers when they were in college. His dad, Gary, played football while his mom, Vicky, was on the women's basketball team.

“My family was very happy when I made the decision,” Melton said. “They just reminded that it was 100% my decision and it has been the whole way. They were all just really happy.”

