Rivals.com is reporting that Rutgers Football running back Kay’Ron Adams has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Out of high school, Adams was rated as a 5.6, three-star running back recruit as part of the 2019 recruiting class. He chose the Scarlet Knights over 15 other offers from the likes of schools such as Akron, Bowling Green, Kent State, Iowa and a few others.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!