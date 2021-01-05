Rutgers Football RB Kay’Ron Adams enters transfer portal
Rivals.com is reporting that Rutgers Football running back Kay’Ron Adams has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Out of high school, Adams was rated as a 5.6, three-star running back recruit as part of the 2019 recruiting class. He chose the Scarlet Knights over 15 other offers from the likes of schools such as Akron, Bowling Green, Kent State, Iowa and a few others.
Since arriving on campus before the 2019 season, Adams had his ups and downs playing mostly as a reserve. In his two seasons with the Scarlet Knights, Adams ran for 320 yards and two scores on 83 total carries. He also caught two receptions for six yards, one of which he took for a touchdown.
The Ohio native will be missed, but the Scarlet Knights have some depth at the position entering 2021, as the unit currently consists of Isaih Pacheco, Aaron Young, Kyle Monangai, Jamier Wright-Collins and Al-Shadee Salaam, who will join the team in the summer.
