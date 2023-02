Rutgers Football offensive lineman Willie Tyler has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today with one year of eligibility remaining.

Tyler is a former three-star junior college recruit out of Iowa Western Community College where he originally committed to and signed with the University of Texas over several other offers from programs like Louisiana Tech, Southern Methodist, West Virginia and a few others.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive tackle spent two season with the Longhorns, appearing in zero games before transferring to Louisiana-Monroe for the 2021 season and then transferring again, this time to Rutgers prior to the 2022 season. In his lone year with the Scarlet Knights, Tyler appeared in 11 games and started nine of them as the team's primary left tackle.

Stay tuned as TKR has launched our RFotball Transfer Portal Tracker, keeping tabs on everything happening with the Scarlet Knights this offseason!