 Rutgers Football OL Raiqwon O'Neal enters transfer portal
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-20 13:29:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football OL Raiqwon O'Neal enters transfer portal

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Rutgers Football rising senior Raiqwon O'Neal has entered his name into the transfer portal today according to a tweet from the Rivals Portal Twitter account.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

The former three-star recruit hails from Conway, South Carolina and was one of former head coach Chris Ash's biggest gets on the recruiting trail during his tenure with the Scarlet Knights. O'Neal chose Rutgers over 25 other offers from schools like Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Penn State, South Carolina and more.

Although the offensive line unit has seen its struggles over the years, O'Neal has arguably been the best of that bunch as he contributed in 31 total games (21 starts) in the four seasons he was with the program.

Stay tuned for more on O'Neal and other Rutgers Football news right here on The Knight Report!

2022 OFFSEASON TRANSFERS.......
POSITION NAME NEW SCHOOL

QB

Cole Snyder

Buffalo

QB/WR

Peyton Powell

Cisco College - JUCO

WR

Monterio Hunt

Alcon State University

TE/LB

Zukudo Igwenagu

Massachusetts

OL

Raiqwon O'Neal

TBD

DL

CJ Onyechi

Colorado State

DB

Alijah Clark

TBD

DB

Naijee Jones

Kent state

DB

Darius Gooden

Massachusetts
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}