Rutgers Football OL Raiqwon O'Neal enters transfer portal

Rutgers Football rising senior Raiqwon O'Neal has entered his name into the transfer portal today according to a tweet from the Rivals Portal Twitter account.

The former three-star recruit hails from Conway, South Carolina and was one of former head coach Chris Ash's biggest gets on the recruiting trail during his tenure with the Scarlet Knights. O'Neal chose Rutgers over 25 other offers from schools like Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Penn State, South Carolina and more.

Although the offensive line unit has seen its struggles over the years, O'Neal has arguably been the best of that bunch as he contributed in 31 total games (21 starts) in the four seasons he was with the program.

