The college football coaching carousel continues to spin as TKR has learned that Rutgers Football won't bring back former running backs (2021) and offensive line (2022) coach Augie Hoffmann for the 2023 season.

Hoffman has been on staff with the Scarlet Knights since Schiano's return to the banks back in the offseason prior to the 2020 season. Prior to coaching on the banks, Hoffmann spent several years as the head coach of New Jersey high school football powerhouse St. Joe's Regional where he

This past season, Hoffmann led an offensive line unit that showed some improvements this past season, but still struggled mightily at times, especially against some of the higher ranked teams throughout the Big Ten Conference.

