Carter is currently a 5.8 four-star recruit according to Rivals and the fourth-ranked recruit in Virginia. He is also the 31st-ranked receiver in the class of 2026 and 186th nationally.

Rutgers Football landed a big-time talent with class of 2026 wide receiver Dyzier Carter announcing his commitment to the Scarlet Knights.

The Woodberry Forest native had 18 total offers, including Big Ten heavyweights Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State, but his connections with the Scarlet Knights ultimately won out.

Carter’s brother is Dequece Carter who played at Fordham under Damiere Shaw. He also has a strong connection with wide receivers coach Dave Brock.

Carter took two unofficial visits with Rutgers on March 5, 2023, and March 30, 2024. He was on campus today too.