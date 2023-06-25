Rutgers football added another name to its class of 2023 when Sage Clawges of St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Connecticut) committed to it on Sunday morning.

Originally a class of '24 commit, Clawges will be reclassifying and joining the Scarlet Knights over the summer.

Clawges comes into the program as a three-star recruit according to Rivals and the ninth overall prospect in Connecticut. The Morgantown, West Virginia native also has the ability to play wide receiver or defensive back.

The Scarlet Knights were able to beat out the likes of Iowa, Penn State, Syracuse, UConn, Coastal Carolina, and Old Dominion for the 6-foot-4, 184-pounder. Clawges was originally scheduled to take an official visit to Iowa over the weekend but decided to visit Piscataway instead.