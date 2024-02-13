Rutgers Football has landed their third verbal commitment for the 2025 class as the Scarlet Knights added a rather local prospect in offensive lineman Jayden Elijah out of Matawan High School just days a little over two weeks after his visit to campus. Elijah is listed as a 6-foot-7, 300-pound athlete, who plays both offensive tackle and defensive tackle for his high school team. He also is the starting center on the high school's basketball team, where he averages a double-double in points and rebounds along with nearly three blocks per game as well.

With Elijah now a part of the CHOP25 class, that brings the total number of prospects in the class up to three total commitments as he joins QB Sean Ashenfelder and fellow in-state ATH Talibi Kaba. In the end, Elijah chose the Scarlet Knights over 15 other offers from the likes of schools such as Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and a few others.

